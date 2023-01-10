Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 9,719 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Visa by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 170,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.52.

Shares of V stock opened at $218.60 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $411.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

