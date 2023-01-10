FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Boosted by Analyst

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AON in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.25. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $13.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.50.

AON stock opened at $306.33 on Tuesday. AON has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.47.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Institutional Trading of AON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth $151,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 16.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AON by 67.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in AON by 128.6% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

