FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Reduced by Analyst

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report released on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.22. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $720.53 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 88.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,404,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 478,275 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2,503.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

