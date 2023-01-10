FY2023 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $9.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.75. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.03 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.4 %

MCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.67.

Moody’s stock opened at $290.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.88. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $376.43.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,254,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,227,000 after purchasing an additional 174,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.