FY2023 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.6 %

MSM opened at $78.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.