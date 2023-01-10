Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $20.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

