General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $28,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $245.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

