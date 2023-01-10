General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in General Motors were worth $25,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $63.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

