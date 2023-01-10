Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

