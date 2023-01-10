GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $72.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

GitLab stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $80.84.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 869,178 shares in the company, valued at $39,721,434.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 68,234 shares valued at $3,053,540. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

