Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) versus OLO (NYSE:OLO) Financial Review

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OLO and Global Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get OLO alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $149.37 million 7.42 -$42.27 million ($0.24) -28.25 Global Payments $8.52 billion 3.38 $965.46 million $0.22 483.93

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than OLO. OLO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

80.9% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of OLO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Global Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OLO and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -22.67% -4.51% -4.10% Global Payments 0.79% 9.85% 5.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OLO and Global Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 3 2 0 2.40 Global Payments 1 7 14 0 2.59

OLO presently has a consensus price target of $11.92, suggesting a potential upside of 75.76%. Global Payments has a consensus price target of $152.07, suggesting a potential upside of 42.84%. Given OLO’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than Global Payments.

Risk and Volatility

OLO has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Payments beats OLO on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as point-of-sale solutions, and analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll and human capital management services. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend brand. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.