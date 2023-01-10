Goldfinch (GFI) Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and approximately $266,934.35 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002707 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldfinch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 142.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00445797 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.01441014 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,435.32 or 0.31487540 BTC.

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,942,184 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldfinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldfinch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.