Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.20) to £118 ($143.76) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,509.78.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

