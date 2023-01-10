Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 29 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $495.41 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $528.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.38.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

