Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

