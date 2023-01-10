Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 43,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $264,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $353.00 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $404.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

