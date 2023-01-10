Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of General Electric by 51.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

