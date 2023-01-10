Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH opened at $490.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $457.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.93.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

