Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.58.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $211.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.14. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

