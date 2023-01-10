Grimes & Company Inc. Has $230,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 44.7% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7 %

KMI opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

