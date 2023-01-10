Grimes & Company Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $172.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.75. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $218.95.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

