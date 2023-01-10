Grimes & Company Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 924,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 101,793 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 919,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 414,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 209,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 58,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.