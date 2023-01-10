Grimes & Company Inc. Has $582,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,468,000 after buying an additional 66,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 146,323 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.39. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

