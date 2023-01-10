Grimes & Company Inc. Has $729,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,403,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP opened at $239.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,888 shares of company stock worth $15,037,403. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

