Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 306,248 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.1 %

FE opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.