Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $112,597,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,300,000 after buying an additional 467,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 68.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 349.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 341,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $129.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.