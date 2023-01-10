Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 187 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 31,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 13,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

