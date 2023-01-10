Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 276 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day moving average is $136.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.