Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,315 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLM. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 64.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 40.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

CLM opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 19.39%.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.