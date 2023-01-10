Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $111.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

