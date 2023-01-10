Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 293 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.74.

