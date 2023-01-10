Grimes & Company Inc. Takes $249,000 Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Insider Activity

Abiomed Stock Performance

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABMD opened at $381.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.43. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

