GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

GSIT stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.84. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GSI Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp increased its position in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in GSI Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

