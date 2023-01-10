GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Stock Down 2.6 %
GSIT stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.84. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
