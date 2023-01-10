Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2023

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 180.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter worth $210,000.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

(Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Dividend History for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.