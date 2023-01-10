Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 180.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter worth $210,000.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

