Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.47.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.00) by ($94.00). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. Analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

