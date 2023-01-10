Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 11,900 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 114.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 29.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.
First Horizon Price Performance
NYSE:FHN opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon
In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
First Horizon Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
