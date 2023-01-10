Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bill.com by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,209,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BILL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Bill.com Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $262.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,255,743 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.