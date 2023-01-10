Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.36 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 254,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

