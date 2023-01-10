Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Teleflex by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teleflex from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $257.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $356.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.73 and a 200 day moving average of $232.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

