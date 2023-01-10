Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,870 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -85.62 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $145.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $55.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.