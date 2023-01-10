Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $57.43.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

