Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $48.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 228,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,684,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $48.72.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

