Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance
Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $152.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.40. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 16.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
