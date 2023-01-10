Head to Head Comparison: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) & Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -155.58% -142.18% -95.58% Anika Therapeutics -10.33% -2.49% -2.05%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vivos Therapeutics and Anika Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vivos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.22%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.09%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Anika Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $16.89 million 1.96 -$20.29 million ($1.19) -1.21 Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 2.97 $4.13 million ($1.09) -27.55

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Vivos Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. Vivos Therapeutics also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. The company markets and sells its Vivos System to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management product family consists of Monovisc, Orthovisc, Cingal, and Hyvisc that are indicated to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and joint preservation and restoration product family comprise a portfolio of approximately 150 bone preserving joint technology products, a line of sports medicine soft tissue repair solutions, and orthopedic regenerative solutions products. The company's non-orthopedic product family include HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications, including adhesion barrier products, advanced wound care products, ophthalmic products, and ear, nose, and throat products. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

