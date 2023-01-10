Head to Head Contrast: Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Avnet has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Avnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $24.31 billion 0.16 $692.38 million $7.78 5.54 Leonardo DRS $117.24 million 5.36 $25.07 million $1.92 6.58

This table compares Avnet and Leonardo DRS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Avnet has higher revenue and earnings than Leonardo DRS. Avnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avnet and Leonardo DRS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 2 3 0 1 2.00 Leonardo DRS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avnet currently has a consensus target price of $44.86, suggesting a potential upside of 4.13%. Leonardo DRS has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.32%. Given Leonardo DRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Avnet.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet 3.00% 18.23% 7.46% Leonardo DRS 39.19% 4.94% 2.80%

Summary

Avnet beats Leonardo DRS on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent and innovative embedded display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, such as automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions. It also provides computing systems for ground vehicles, ships, and submarines; network and data distribution applications; sensor systems; and networked computing infrastructure on military platform. In addition, the company offers force protection systems, such as solutions for counter-unmanned aerial systems, short-range air defense systems, and active protection systems; and power control, distribution, conversion, and propulsion systems, as well as hybrid electric drive propulsion systems, energy storage, gas turbine packages, nuclear instrumentation and controls, and thermal management and refrigeration equipment. It serves the U.S. military, aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies, and international military customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Arlington, Virginia. Leonardo DRS, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.a.

