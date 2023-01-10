Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) PT Raised to $4.30

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $4.30 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 117.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $165.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.13 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 158,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $211,017.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,478,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,611.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 158,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $211,017.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,478,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 229,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $317,393.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,319,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,593.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 156,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 98,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

