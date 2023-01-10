Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.
Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $319.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43.
About Hersha Hospitality Trust
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.
