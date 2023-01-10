Hess (NYSE:HES) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $164.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HES. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.15.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.22. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.55. Hess has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hess by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after buying an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hess by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after buying an additional 2,669,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hess by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after buying an additional 2,546,257 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Hess by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,947,000 after buying an additional 1,111,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

