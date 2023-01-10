Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 486.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,146,000 after acquiring an additional 259,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 115,602 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,192,000 after buying an additional 93,693 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12,754.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 70,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after buying an additional 61,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $80,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.