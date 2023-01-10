Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.50.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $481.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.84. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.50 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

